Fake policeman calls real cops after creating a ruckus in bar

MUMBAI: A man pretending to be a police officer created a ruckus at a Goregaon bar on Tuesday night over bill payment. After getting into a scuffle, he even called the police control room for “backup” and, when a police team arrived, he flashed a “police ID card” to prove his credentials. The man was arrested when the police found his claims to be untrue.

Around 11pm on Tuesday, the Bangur Nagar police received a call from the control room that a police officer required back up at Swami Bar located opposite the Oshiwara BEST bus depot in Goregaon west.

Pramod Tavde, senior police inspector of the police station said the constables on night patrol were sent to the spot where they found the accused, identified as Nilesh Pokharkar, arguing with the manager of the bar in a drunken state. The manager told the police that Pokharkar had been drinking at the bar for a few hours, but when presented with the bill, he claimed to be a police officer and refused to pay. He flashed an “identity card” and threatened to arrest the manager if he asked him to pay.

When the manager tried to stop him from leaving the bar without paying the bill, Pokharkar held the manager’s collar and was about to hit him when the staff intervened. The drunk man then dialed the police emergency number and informed the control room that he was being attacked while performing his duty and needed back up urgently.

When the police arrived, Pokharkar, dressed in casuals, told them that the manager was arguing with him and was about to assault him. “When the police officers asked him which police station he was attached to, Pokharkar took out his ID card and flashed it in front of the patrolling team,” said Tavde.

The accused claimed he was attached to the Anti-Terrorism Cell of the Ghatkopar police station and was supposed to meet an informer at the bar. He also claimed that he had been working with the police department for the past seven years and was posted in Ghatkopar two months ago.

Suspecting something amiss, the policemen made a call to the Ghatkopar police station to verify Pokharkar’s claims and found out that he was bluffing. “We arrested Pokharkar on the charge of impersonation,” said Tavde. Pokharkar was produced before the court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody.

