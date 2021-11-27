Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Farmers to immerse ashes of Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims in Arabian Sea today
mumbai news

Farmers to immerse ashes of Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims in Arabian Sea today

Farmers’ outfits will be holding a public meeting at Azad Maidan on Sunday. On Saturday, as part of their nationwide agitations against the three controversial farm laws, various outfits on Saturday took out a rally with the ashes of farmers who had died during the protest in Lakhimpur Kheri
Farmers and activists of local political parties take part in a rally to pay tribute to farmers who lost their lives in the Lakhimpur Kheri protest against the Central government's agricultural laws on Saturday. (Vijay Bate/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 10:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

As part of their nationwide agitations against the three controversial farm laws, various farmers’ organisations on Saturday took out a rally with the ashes of farmers who had died during the agitation. The outfits will be holding a public meeting at Azad Maidan on Sunday.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the laws would be repealed owing to the stiff opposition by the farmers. The legal process to repeal them is expected to be completed in the winter session that starts from Monday.

The urns carrying the ashes were taken to the city’s historic places such as Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park and Babu Genu memorial as a tribute to the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh last month. The ashes would be immersed in the Arabian Sea after the rally on Sunday.

Saturday’s rally was supported by the state’s ruling parties – the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. NCP leader Supriya Sule participated in the rally at Chaityabhoomi.

RELATED STORIES

Eight people, including four farmers, had died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3.

Farmers’ organisations, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, has organised a farmers’ rally at Azad Maidan on Sunday.

“We are expecting more than 50,000 farmers, labourers and workers, representing various organisations, to attend it. Rakesh Tikait, who has been heading the farmers’ protest at Singhu border as well as other leaders such as Darshan Pal, Hanan Mulla and Dr Ashok Dhawle, among others, will address the rally. Though the political parties and their leaders are allowed to attend it, they will not be permitted to share the dais. It will be a rally of farmers,” said Shailendra Kamble, state committee member of Communist Party of India (Marxist) said.

The farmers, who have been protesting against the laws for about a year, have announced to not withdraw the stir until the other demands, including that pertaining to the minimum of minimum support price (MSP) were met.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP