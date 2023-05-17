Father of 16-year-old biker booked, as 12-year-old pillion dies in accident

MUMBAI: The father of a 16-year-old girl has been booked for allowing her to ride a two-wheeler without a valid driving license and causing the accidental death of a 12-year-old girl, who was riding pillion with her, according to Navgarh police.

The police have booked Shubha Dombe’s father, Amar Prakash Dombe, under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) and section 180 (allowing unauthorised person to drive vehicle) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Rule 5 (responsibility of owners of motor vehicles for contravention) of the Motor Vehicles (Driving) Regulations.

Vinayak Deshmukh, additional commissioner of police, said, “If the person driving the vehicle is a minor, we book the vehicle owner or the person responsible for providing the vehicle to the minor and allowing him or her to drive it without a valid license.”

The FIR is based on a complaint lodged by Vishal Amberkar, 42, the father of the deceased — Disha Amberkar — a class 7 student of IES School. The Amberkars are residents of Gavanpada, Mulund East.

According to the complainant, Shubha, who lives in Palm Acres in Mulund East, had called his daughter Disha to her place on May 10. They then went out on a gearless scooter towards Kelkar College. Shubha was riding the scooter and Disha was on the pillion.

Amberkar told the police that when they were near the Cemetery Road, around 3:30pm, the scooter skidded on a speed-breaker throwing them off the vehicle and both the girls sustained injuries.

Disha suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to Veer Sawarkar Hospital by passers-by and later, as her condition turned critical, she was shifted to Hira Mongi Hospital, where she died the next day.

According to the police, in 2016-17, when the Amberkars were staying in Sagar Prasad society, Mulund East, Swanil Dombe was their neighbour and his niece, Shubha, used to frequent their house. Shubha soon met Disha and they became friends.

Amberkar added that on May 10, his wife Pallavi called and informed him that Disha had met with an accident and has been admitted to Veer Sawarkar Hospital, where her condition was critical. By the time he reached the hospital, Disha had been shifted to Hira Mongi Hospital in Mulund West, as her condition had started deteriorating and she died the next day.

Amberkar said that as some of their relatives live in New Zealand, they had kept Disha’s body in a mortuary and her remains was cremated on May 13 when the relatives arrived. Thereafter, Amberkar reported the incident to Navghar police.