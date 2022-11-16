Female PSI accuses her male counterpart of rape

Navi Mumbai A female police sub-inspector deputed with the Navi Mumbai police has registered a case against a sub-inspector posted with Mumbai police for allegedly raping by promising to marry her.

Based on the complaint, the Rabale police have registered a rape case against the said police sub-inspector.

Currently posted with Samata Nagar police station in Kandivli, the accused Aniket Gulabrao Shinde (29) is serving under the Quick Response Team (QRT). The 30-year-old female police sub-inspector who accused him of sexual assault, trained along with him in Nashik.

“As per the complainant, Shinde developed a romantic relationship with her during the police training period around four years ago. After that, Shinde lured her with the promise of marriage and took her to various lodges in Nashik. Threatening to defame her, he raped her multiple times from 2019 onwards. She registered a complaint after he refused to marry her and even stopped taking her calls,” a police officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police, Zone I, Vivek Pansare said that they have not arrested him and are investigating the case.