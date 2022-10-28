Film producer booked for trying to run over wife, who caught him with another woman

Mumbai The Amboli police, on Wednesday, registered a case against film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra after he tried to run over his wife in a parking lot at Andheri west on October 19.

Mishra is co-producer of Bollywood films Dehati Disco, Bhootiyapa, Flat No. 420, Khalli Balli and Sharmaji Ki Lag Gai.

According to the complainant, Yasmeen (35), who suffered injuries to her leg and forehead in the accident, she had caught Mishra with a model in his car and when she went to confront the two, Mishra tried to escape by mowing her down.

“She then approached us and lodged a complaint accusing her husband of adultery and deliberately trying to run his car over her while escaping from the spot,” said an officer attached to Amboli police station.

Yasmeen, who is admitted to a hospital said, “My husband has been seeing this model since February which has led to many fights. I had had warned him and even called up the woman, who abused me,” Yasmeen said.

Police officers said that on October 19, when Mishra’s wife went out looking for her husband, she found him with another woman in his car in the parking lot of Samukh Heights, opposite Heera Panna mall in Oshiwara. As soon as she spotted him in the car with the woman, she confronted him, he tried to flee from the spot and ran her over leaving her injured.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV installed in the parking area, where the woman can be seen trying to stop the car, falling on the ground and being run over.

“Based on the statement of the victim, we have registered a case against Mishra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and are trying to trace the accused,” said Bandopant Bansode, senior police inspector of Amboli police station.

“I don’t understand Marathi, so the statement that I gave to the police was not entirely what I had said and the sections applied against my husband are not enough to get him punished. On Thursday, joint commissioner of police called me and said that section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code will also be invoked against Mishra,” said Yasmeen.

Meanwhile, Bansode said that they are waiting for Yasmeen to come to the police station to give a fresh statement for adding the charge.

Mumbai Eight days after he tried to run over his wife as she found him in the parking lot of their residential building, the Amboli police on Thursday detained film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra.

The incident, according to the police, took place on October 19.

