Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house buys Juhu plot for 31.3 crore

Mumbai: Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd has purchased a 7,470 square feet plot in Juhu Gaothan, Andheri West, for ₹31.30 crore.

HT Image

The transaction between the production house and Portion Trading Pvt Ltd was registered on April 10, as per the documents accessed and shared by IndexTap.com.

“Nadiadwala’s company paid a stamp duty of ₹1.87 crore for the plot,” states the documents, adding that the transaction has fetched a rate of ₹41,900 per square foot.

When HT tried to contact him for comments, Nadiadwala did not respond.

Among the leading Bollywood production houses, Nadiadwala’s banner has produced hits like Tiger Shroff-starrers Baaghi, Baaghi 2, Heropanti, Salman Khan-starrer Kick, Judwaa. Many of his recent films like Housefull, Judwa, Baaghi and Heropanti have gone into sequels. His 2018 franchises Judwaa 2, and Baaghi 2 were both ₹100 crore franchises.

Nadiadwala family has been in the film industry since 1955 and has produced over 200 films