FIR against Param Bir, 32 others under atrocities act

Late on Wednesday, a first information report was registered against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and 32 others in Akola city by police inspector BR Ghadge. Ghadge had recently written to the chief minister and home minister, levelling serious corruption allegations against Singh and sought an FIR. Singh did not respond to calls and messages, at the time of going to press.

Ghadge, who is posted at the Akola city police control room, is from the Mahar community that comes under the scheduled caste category. He alleged in the FIR, a copy of which is with HT, that as he had not followed Singh’s illegal orders to benefit some accused in a 2013 Kalyan civic body criminal case, he [Singh] conspired with others and registered a criminal case against him in order to harass him as he was from a scheduled caste. Fifteen other officers who were posted in Thane police when Singh was commissioner there have also been named. Twenty-seven sections have been invoked, including those of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, Indian Penal Code, Maharashtra Police Act and Civil Rights Protection Act. Singh was shunted out as the city police commissioner last month in the aftermath of a bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, and the arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze.