FIR over destruction of 500 mangrove in Bhiwandi

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered against drivers and owners of four trucks at the Narpoli police station following a revenue department complaint about the destruction of 500 mangrove trees and landfilling in Bhiwandi’s Kasheli.

Thane, India - April 26, 2023: Construction debris dumped on forest land has destroyed more than 500 mangrove trees, at Kasheli, near Dutt Mandir, Bhiwandi, in Thane, India, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The FIR came after HT’s report on 27 April ‘Debris dumping threatens forests and mangroves’. Environmental activist Yogesh Mundhara had highlighted the dumping of debris at the wetland for the last several months. Mundhara had said that more than 500 mangrove trees had vanished because of the debris dumping.

Following the HT report and Mundhara’s complaints, the forest department visited the site. “We found that the land was under the revenue department. We forwarded this information to them, following which the tehsildar’s officers had visited the site,” a senior forest department official said.

A police officer said the FIR was registered based on the report prepared by the revenue department official. “We are seeking details of the owners of these trucks and once they are arrested, we will know more about who was behind the debris dumping. The revenue department has not provided us with details on the ownership of the land or reasons for landfilling. Once the investigation is complete, we will take action against those involved.”

Meanwhile, Mundhara, who had written to the mangrove cell, Thane collector and the police, said, “So far there are only registration numbers of the trucks in the FIR and no names have come up. The police should find out the brains behind this. The person who ordered the debris dumping should be caught, not just truck drivers. If there is no strict action on the destruction, I will take this forward with higher authorities.”

The FIR has been registered under section 15 (General offences) and 19 (Offences by companies) of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

