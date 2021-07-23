Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News
mumbai news

Another extortion case registered against Param Bir Singh

Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh confirmed that the FIR also names deputy commissioner of police Parag Manere and three civilians as the co-accused
By Gautam S Mengle
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 03:34 PM IST
A day after the Marine Drive police in Mumbai booked former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in an extortion case, the Kopri police station in Thane registered a similar case against the top cop on Friday.

Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh confirmed that the FIR also names deputy commissioner of police Parag Manere and three civilians as the co-accused. Manere was DCP (crime) in Thane when Singh was posted as there as the police commissioner, and the offence is alleged to have been committed during the tenure of the two officers.

Officials said the five accused had been booked for kidnapping, extortion and cheating under the Indian Penal Code. The complainant, Sharad Agrawal, deals in real estate and has alleged in his complaint that the accused extorted Rs2 crore from him and also forced him to turn over some plots of land to them. The complainant’s uncle, Shyamsunder Agrawal, is the complainant in the case registered against Param Bir Singh in Mumbai on Thursday.

