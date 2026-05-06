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Fire at underground T2 Metro station in Mumbai; services briefly hit, nobody hurt

Fire at underground T2 Metro station in Mumbai; services briefly hit, nobody hurt

Updated on: May 06, 2026 07:01 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, A fire broke out at the underground T2 Airport Metro Station in Mumbai's Andheri on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to evacuate the passengers from the premises, officials said.

Fire at underground T2 Metro station in Mumbai; services briefly hit, nobody hurt

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred at 4.10 pm, they said, adding that the metro rail services in the underground corridor of the Metro Aqua Line 3 between Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade was briefly affected.

A civic official said the fire erupted in the technical room of the metro station.

The incident was reported to the Mumbai fire brigade at 4.13 pm, following which emergency teams were rushed to the spot, he said.

A fire brigade official said three fire engines and two jumbo tankers reached the site and the fire was doused by 4.30 pm.

Smoke permeated the underground station premises, due to which the firefighters had to use breathing apparatus during the operation, he said.

In November 2024, a fire had broken out in the basement of the Bandra-Kurla Complex metro underground station.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
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