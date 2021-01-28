Fire breaks out at godown in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot in MIDC area of Bhiwandi.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:52 AM IST
A fire broke out at a godown in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi early Thursday, reported news agency ANI.
Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot in MIDC area of Bhiwandi and fire fighting operation is underway.
More details awaited.
