Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Thane’s Bhiwandi; doused after 3 hours

A major fire broke out at a plastic godown on Wednesday morning in Bhiwandi city of Maharashtra’s Thane district
Visuals from the factory in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 12:48 PM IST
ByNB Gupta

A major fire broke out at a plastic godown on Wednesday morning in Bhiwandi city of Maharashtra’s Thane district. While nobody was injured or suffered casualties, the inferno took more than three hours to be doused.

The incident took place at Aasbibi road near Saibaba compound around 8 am today.

There were also no employees working in godown when the fire broke out. The blaze burnt down about 1,800-2,200 square feet of the godown, and thick smoke engulfed the entire locality, civic officials said.

Three fire engines were pressed into action immediately.

Rajesh Pawar, fire services officer in Bhiwandi, said, “We received a call at about 8.30 am, and sent three fire engines to the spot. The fire was controlled within three hours and now cooling operation has started”.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

