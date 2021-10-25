Fire breaks out at Taloja MIDC in Navi Mumbai

A major fire broke out at a chemical storage unit at Taloja MIDC on Monday around noon. Even as no one was injured, the fire brigade officials took around two hours to douse the fire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the fire brigade officials, a large number of chemical drums were stored on an open plot at Rehman Nagar in the MIDC area by a private company. Around 12.56 pm, some of those drums caught fire and it spread in the entire unit in no time.

“Five fire tenders from Taloja and Kalamboli were rushed to the spot. The exact reason behind the accident has not yet been understood,” said a fire brigade official.