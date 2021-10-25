Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fire breaks out at Taloja MIDC in Navi Mumbai
mumbai news

Fire breaks out at Taloja MIDC in Navi Mumbai

According to the Fire Brigade officials, a large number of chemical drums were stored on an open plot at Rehman Nagar in the Taloja MIDC area in Navi Mumbai by a private company
Fire officials douse fire that broke out at a chemical storage unit at Taloja MIDC in Navi Mumbai on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 08:29 PM IST
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai

A major fire broke out at a chemical storage unit at Taloja MIDC on Monday around noon. Even as no one was injured, the fire brigade officials took around two hours to douse the fire.

According to the fire brigade officials, a large number of chemical drums were stored on an open plot at Rehman Nagar in the MIDC area by a private company. Around 12.56 pm, some of those drums caught fire and it spread in the entire unit in no time.

“Five fire tenders from Taloja and Kalamboli were rushed to the spot. The exact reason behind the accident has not yet been understood,” said a fire brigade official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP