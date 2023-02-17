Fire breaks out in commercial building in Mumbai; no casualties reported so far

A major fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building at Lower Parel in central Mumbai on Friday evening, civic officials said.

There was no report of any injury in the blaze which erupted at around 7.15 pm in an office on the third floor of the building located in Raghuvanshi Mill compound, they said.

At least 12 fire engines, several water tankers and fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, said the officials said. At 7.30 pm, it was designated as a level-3 (major) fire, but the cause was not immediately known, they added.

