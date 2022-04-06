Fire due to petrol-diesel pipeline leakage in Navi Mumbai brought under control

A major fire broke out between 7am and 8am on Tuesday in MIDC areas of Adavali and Bhutavali in Navi Mumbai, predominantly having commercial godowns and establishments.

The fire was doused with the joint efforts of fire personnel and fire tenders sourced from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) by 12 noon.

Preliminary findings by NMMC fire department revealed that the fire was due to a leakage from a petrol-diesel pipeline passing through the area going up to Delhi.

Corroborating this finding, Mahape MIDC senior police inspector, Rajendra Avhad, said, “We have filed an incident report wherein it was found that there was some leakage of diesel from the underground pipeline that led to the fire. The leakage was detected to be going on since Monday.”

Fire tenders were sourced from Vashi, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Nerul fire stations besides MIDC and TMC. By 10am, MIDC fire officer RB Patil stated of succeeding in bringing the fire under control by spraying foam to contain the spread of the oil leakage further into the channel while cooling operations were under way. To identify the leakage, supply of fuel through the pipeline was stopped.

“Fire tenders took more than four hours to bring the fire under control. A total of five fire tender vehicles were sent by NMMC. The primary requirement was foam to douse fire as the fuel from the pipeline had leaked into the adjacent drainage channel and with the presence of slums in close proximity, it was necessary to bring the fire under control immediately,” said an official from NMMC fire department.