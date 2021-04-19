Fire in a sanitiser company in Maharashtra’s Thane doused in 6 hours

A major fire broke out in a sanitiser company at Asangaon township in Maharashtra’s Thane district around 12.15 am on Monday. The blaze at the firm, located behind a hotel near Mumbai–Nashik highway, was doused more than six hours later around 6.30 am. The company premises were burnt completely; however, no one was injured in the incident, said fire department officials.

Initially two fire tenders from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) fire brigade, one fire tender from Bhiwandi City Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) and two private water tankers were rushed to the spot. But since the blaze kept spreading, around 2.40 am, another fire tender was called from Thane’s Balkum fire brigade to help in the fire fighting operation.

“The cooling process is still on. The fire fighters managed to douse the blaze in 6 hours. Entire company has been charred in the incident,” said a fire official from the KDMC fire brigade. The cause of the fire is not known yet, he added.