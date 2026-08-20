MUMBAI: Amid increasing opposition from fishermen about various projects in MMR and coastal areas of Konkan, the fisheries department has decided to conduct a socio-economic survey of the fishermen’s families. The department is likely to assign the responsibility to the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The data will be used to decide compensation for fishermen affected by concerned projects in the future.

Fisheries dept plans to appoint TISS for socio-economic survey of fishermen

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The department has also proposed a loan waiver for fishermen, similar to farmers, and an increase in compensation for the non-fishing period – June 1 to July 31 -- from the current ₹4500 to ₹20,000.

On Monday, fisheries minister Nitesh Rane held a meeting regarding the compensation demands of fishermen affected by the Versova-Bandra Sea Link project. At the meeting Rane was told about the fishermen’s unhappiness over the present compensation, with officials pointing out that BMC was offering higher compensation to those affected by the Coastal Road project.

It was then decided to conduct the socio-economic survey. “The government will examine the possibility of increasing the compensation. But for that we need a report on the socio-economic conditions of fishermen’s families. Let TISS conduct this survey. We will decide on compensation after seeing the report,” said Rane.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the proposal submitted to the government by the fisheries commissioner, around 8,829 fishermen’s families would be covered for compensation, requiring an estimated allocation of ₹17.65 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the proposal submitted to the government by the fisheries commissioner, around 8,829 fishermen’s families would be covered for compensation, requiring an estimated allocation of ₹17.65 crore. {{/usCountry}}