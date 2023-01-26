Five applications for each seat in BMC-run Mumbai Public Schools

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run Mumbai Public Schools (MPS) offering non-state board curriculum continue to get overwhelming response.

With the admission application process for the upcoming academic year (2023-24) concluding late last week, the BMC has received over 4,100 applications against 868 seats, which is roughly five applications for one seat. This year too, there will be a lottery system to allot seats, which is likely to be held by February 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently there are 11 MPS offering Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and one MPS each offering Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum.

According to information provided by a BMC education department official, a total of 4,119 applications were received. “The applications are for entry-level admission as all other classes are full. From this year, only entry-level admissions will be done in MPS offering a non-state board curriculum,” the official added.

All 11 CBSE schools and one ICSE school have two divisions of nursery—each having a capacity of 34 seats. While MPS in Matunga offers IGCSE, another in Vile Parle offers IB curriculum, which are the newest and have only one nursery class each with an intake capacity of 26 each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}