Flamingo Festival in Navi Mumbai on May 14

Navi Mumbai environmentalists have now come together to organise the first ever Flamingo Festival in the city. The festival, organised by Save Navi Mumbai Environment, NatConnect and Kharghar Wetlands and Hills forums, will be held on the occasion of World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) on May 14, backed by NMMC, Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and the State Mangrove Foundation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WBMD is a twice-a-year awareness-raising campaign held on the second week-end of May and October, highlighting the need for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats. “The Navi Mumbai Flamingo Festival, listed as part of the WMBD global events, has added significance as the civic body has given the Flamingo City tag to the city that attracts the country’s largest number of pink birds,” said BN Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation.

Apart from the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS), the migratory birds also land at wetlands such as DPS Lake and the twin wetlands of NRI and TS Chanakya. The festival is free entry for all and the organisers expect people to come in large numbers to spread awareness among them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the course of the festival, a bird watching event will be held at DPS Lake along with an exhibition on flamingos at DPS auditorium. The festival starts at 12.30pm and will go on till 6pm.

“Film shows, educational material on flamingos and mangroves, flamingo dance, craft event and photo exhibition will be organised for the festival. Right from senior citizens to children, all age groups will enjoy the festival,” Jyoti Nadkarni of Kharghar Wetlands and Hills Forum, said.

Sunil Agrawal of Save Navi Mumbai Environment forum said, “The flamingo festival will also focus on the dwindling CRZ and constant threats to wetlands. The ongoing construction adjoining the twin wetlands of NRI and TS Chanakya is a glaring example of such violations.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}