For rise, improved health infra too may not be enough: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra recorded its highest one-day spike since the onset of the pandemic with 36,902 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday. The state government announced the decision to impose a night curfew from March 28 across Maharashtra. Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has directed the state administration to impose strict measures to curb the spread of the infection.

Night curfew is generally in force between 11pm and 6am and means a prohibition on more than five people gathering at public places. It is intended to prevent crowding, which increases the chances of Covid-19 being transmitted. The operation of essential services will not be affected by the night curfew. At present, there are no restrictions upon commuting to work or returning to Maharashtra from outstation travel. The state has not clarified how long night curfew will be in place. When it was imposed last year, it continued for 15 days, from December 22, 2020, to January 5 to prevent crowds during new year celebrations.

Night curfew is already in force in Pune and certain Covid hotspots like Beed and Nanded are in total lockdown. The Kalyan-Dombivli civic corporation on Friday announced all shops except those selling essential items, offices, hotel and restaurants will remain closed every Saturday and Sunday. However, parcel facility will be allowed. Only 50% of shops will remain open in vegetable markets.

As part of its efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, the state is likely to shorten operational hours of shops and establishments. The CM has directed that malls should be shut down between 8pm and 7am. At present, malls in Mumbai are allowed to remain open till 9.30pm while food courts are operational till 11pm. New rules and guidelines from the state relief and rehabilitation department are expected today.

Thackeray has asked district collectors to impose lockdown in districts where cases are rising rapidly, but with sufficient notice and appropriate reasons.

The CM gave these instructions in a meeting on Friday, called to review the Covid-19 situation in the state. It was attended by divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners, superintendent of police, civil surgeons of all government hospitals, members of the state and district task forces, deans of all medical colleges along with health minister Rajesh Tope, medical education minister Amit Deshmukh, chief secretary Sitaram Kunte and senior officials from concerned departments.

“If the people don’t follow Covid-appropriate rules, we will have to impose strict restrictions in coming days… I did not wish to impose a lockdown but seeing the surge in cases there is a possibility that the ramped-up health infrastructure is also going to fall short. Considering this, all district administrations should focus on improving them further,” Thackeray told officials, according to a press release from the CM’s office.

Thackeray also said that the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the state government must be strictly implemented and action should be taken against establishments found violating the SOP. He also instructed officials to conduct audits to assess fire safety of temporary hospitals treating Covid patients, following the fire in the makeshift Covid hospital in Bhandup in which 11 people were killed.

On Friday, the total number of Covid-19 cases rose to 2,82,451, with Pune leading the state’s tally with 52,340 cases. Nagpur is second with 38,348 cases. There were 112 deaths in the state, bringing the total number of deaths to 53,907.

Speaking in Pune, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said harsh decisions such as lockdown may be necessary if the Covid situation does not improve. “I want to tell the people of the state and Pune that the situation is turning serious and the government will be compelled to take some harsh decisions if cases continue to surge in the coming days,” he said. He urged citizens to follow Covid protocol and said that this time, there was less fear of the infection among the public despite the rising numbers.

He also said the state hopes to ramp up its vaccination drive, provided it gets the necessary support from the Central government. “If the Centre supports the move to double the vaccination capacity in states that are hit worst with the pandemic, then maximum citizens from those particular states can be immunised and it will help to control the situation,” said Pawar.

Pawar also said Maharashtra needs more vaccines and he has asked the chief secretary Sitaram Kunte and health secretary, Dr Pradeep Vyas, to submit an official demand for vaccines to the Centre. He said he had spoken to Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar on the issue and Javadekar had promised full cooperation.

Dr Satyendranath Mehra, medical director at Masina Hospital in Byculla said the spike in Covid cases was due to a lack of precautions among the general public. “Citizens need to understand that taking vaccines increases immunity but does not mean they will not get infected. Antibodies tend to develop only after 14 days after getting vaccinated. People need to take precautions like wearing masks and observe social distancing,” said Dr Mehra.

The state covered 5,265,462 beneficiaries as part of its vaccination drive after 2,14,123 people were inoculated on Friday. Of these, 1,98,386 received the first shot and 15,737 were administered second shots. From the general public, 124,632 are citizens who are above 60 years old and 34,197 are aged 45 years and above with comorbidities.

Since the vaccination drive began on January 16, 9,51,219 healthcare workers (HCWs) have received the first shot and 4,57,621 have got the second shot. Among frontline workers (FLWs), 7,43,238 have got their first shot 2,25,489 have got their second shot. The total number of beneficiaries who are above 45 years with comorbidities and have got their first shot is 5,34,227 beneficiaries while 2,353,668 beneficiaries aged 60 years and above have got their first shot.