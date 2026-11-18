Mumbai: The Maharashtra forest department is likely to lift the stop-work order on Adani Green Energy Limited’s (AGEL) controversial 1,500 MW Tarali pumped storage hydropower project in Satara district, after the company clarified in a meeting with forest minister Ganesh Naik on Tuesday that it had not slashed the project’s estimated cost by 99% to evade wildlife conservation requirements. State forest minister Ganesh Naik held a meeting with representatives of Adani Green Energy Ltd and senior forest department officials on Tuesday to understand the issue.

During the meeting, AGEL maintained that the project’s estimated cost remained ₹5,675 crore and that the figure of ₹56.75 crore, cited in an online clearance filing, represented only site investigation and survey expenses, according to officials aware of the developments.

The clarification follows reports that the company had reduced the declared project cost from ₹5,675 crore to ₹56.75 crore, thereby bringing down its mandatory 4% wildlife conservation deposit for the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve from ₹227 crore to ₹2.27 crore.

The meeting was attended by senior forest department officials, including additional chief secretary (forests) Sanjay Khandare, the principal chief conservators of forests (wildlife), and representatives of AGEL’s energy storage division.

“The meeting was called by the minister to understand the issue and ascertain whether any mistakes had been made. Adani officials clarified that they had not reduced the cost of the 1,500 MW project by 99%. They also presented a letter addressed to the chief wildlife warden and the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), dated November 16, explaining the confusion over the project cost,” said a forest department official.

The official said the company explained that the ₹56.75 crore figure referred to site investigations, including surveys, geological and engineering studies, field investigations and project planning. The estimated cost of the full project remained ₹5,675 crore, the official added.

AGEL submitted the letter late on Monday night, following which the forest department began examining the company’s submissions. The department will decide whether to revoke the stop-work order after completing its scrutiny. “We are examining the submissions, and further details will be available once the procedure is completed,” said Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forests, Satara forest division.

Confirming the meeting, Naik said, “The discussions focused on various aspects of the proposed project, environmental conservation requirements and recommendations from the forest department. Emphasis was placed on ensuring that infrastructure development and environmental protection are considered together while reviewing the project’s requirements and its potential impact on the surrounding ecosystem.”

The department is now likely to revoke the stop-work order issued on November 13, officials said. The order was issued hours after The Indian Express reported that AGEL had sought to reduce the declared project cost from ₹5,675 crore to ₹56.75 crore in a September affidavit. According to the report, the move would have reduced the company’s mandatory 4% wildlife conservation deposit for the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve from ₹227 crore to ₹2.27 crore.

Following the report, the forest department directed an immediate halt to all construction at the project site in Satara, citing the absence of approval from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). AGEL subsequently rejected the allegations as misleading, maintaining that the full project cost remained ₹5,675 crore and that the ₹56.75 crore figure related only to site investigation and survey expenses.

The Adani Group did not respond to calls and an email seeking comment on Tuesday’s meeting with Naik.

In its earlier response to Hindustan Times, the company maintained that the project components where construction had begun did not fall within any notified protected forest area and that no forest land was involved. It also said that the necessary statutory permissions had been obtained and its wildlife clearance proposal was under consideration by the NBWL.