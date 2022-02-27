Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former cricketer Vinod Kambli arrested for drunk driving

The cricketer was arrested under Sections 279 336, 427 of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and causing mischief under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
According to Bandra police, Vinod Kambli left his building Jewel Co-op housing society at 12.30 pm after ramming into a parked car on the premises. (HT FILE)
Updated on Feb 27, 2022 10:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Former cricketer Vinod Kambli was arrested by the police on Sunday after he allegedly rammed his car into a parked car and the compound wall of his building in Bandra while driving under the influence of alcohol. Kambli was later released on bail.

According to Bandra police, Kambli left his building Jewel Co-op housing society at 12.30 pm after ramming into a parked car on the premises. He then crashed into the compound wall and left the building premises to head towards South Mumbai.

Rajesh Devare, senior police inspector of Bandra police station said that they received a call from a resident about Kambli’s condition. The patrolling vehicle near Lilavati Hospital was alerted. The officers then intercepted Kambli’s car and brought him to the police station.

Devare said that the former cricketer was alone in his car when he crashed into another four-wheeler. Devare said no one was injured. 

The cricketer was arrested under Sections 279 336, 427 of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and causing mischief under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“We have arrested Kambli and sent his blood sample for analysis,” said Devare.

