megha.sood@hindustantimes.com

Dongri Home’s new de-addiction centre heals 6 kids in 3 months

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An 18-year-old former inmate of the Dongri Observation and Children’s Home was a hardened drug addict who was considered a danger to himself and others around him due to his severe withdrawal symptoms. Sent to the home on four occasions for alleged thefts, the boy was finally cured after getting counselling and medication at the Home’s newly set up de-addiction centre.

The youngster, who visits the home once a month for follow-up counselling, is one of the six boys who left the home addiction-free after completing their terms. Not only is he reformed but has also landed a job with a private company.

The Dongri home has a grave problem of drug addiction, with 80 percent of the 120 inmates being hooked on some form of substance abuse. It was in order to provide immediate attention to such children that the home opened a de-addiction and counselling centre on its premises on May 7 this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Earlier, children were sent to J J Hospital for counselling sessions but often there were no time slots available there,” said an official. ““Also, more often than not, children need to be treated as soon as they are brought here. The admission and allied procedures here take 20 days, and during this time it is not possible to send the kids for counselling sessions to J J Hospital. Thus, we started the de-addiction centre to give them immediate attention.”

The facility has 15 beds, a counsellor, a visiting psychiatrist, a project coordinator, staff and two security guards. At present, 12 boys aged between 16 and 18 are going through the process of de-addiction. “We are focusing on mental health issues and de-addiction,” said Rahul Kanthikar, superintendent of the home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), most children who commit crimes do so under the influence of drugs. “Children are not born criminals; family problems and drug addiction are the root causes of their getting into crime,” said a CWC member.” Professional counselling and trained psychiatrists are the only way to get them away from drugs.”

The officials at the home said that children who commit serious crimes like murder or rape are dealt with cautiously, as building trust and gaining their confidence takes time. “In the facility, we make sure that the child gets not just care and counselling but also medicines. Everything is done in a child-friendly environment,” said an official.

Along with counselling, the staff also provides skill training so that children can find work as soon as they leave the home. This is equally vital, so that a reformed drug addict can stay focused on his betterment and not revert to drugs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}