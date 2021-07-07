Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Former Maharashtra Congress minister Kripashankar Singh ties up with BJP
mumbai news

Former Maharashtra Congress minister Kripashankar Singh ties up with BJP

Former Congress minister Kripashankar Singh had served as the Mumbai Congress chief during 2008-2012, now joins with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai on Wednesday.
ANI | | Posted by Shanza Khan
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Congress ex-chief Kripashankar Singh joins BJP in the presence of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and party state president Chandrakant Patil at state party headquarters in Mumbai.(HT image)

Former Congress Minister Kripashankar Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Singh joined the BJP in the presence of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and party state president Chandrakant Patil at state party headquarters in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra BJP leader Madhav Bhandari on Tuesday said, "Kripashankar Singh has been a big leader and has a relevance in Mumbai politics, he has been in touch since last few months, he will be joining BJP in the presence of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil and other BJP leaders."

When asked if he is being given any big responsibility being a north Indian face and as BMC elections are close, Bhandari said, "Definitely Singh has been a big face in the city, however, whatever responsibility will be given it will be decided by the party and will be announced soon."

Topics
maharashtra news.
