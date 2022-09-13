Former MNS functionary arrested for raping woman by promising her a ticket in BMC elections

Mumbai The VP Road police have arrested a local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party functionary for allegedly raping a 42-year-old woman under the pretext of giving her a ticket for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections slated to be held later this year.

Vrushant Wadke, 38, was arrested on Monday night on the charges of rape, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Neelotpal, said.

The woman, who is a resident of Girgaum area, lives with her son and mother. She separated from her husband in 2010. She was employed with a private firm but lost her job during Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown.

According to her complaint, the woman met Wadke in 2020 through common friends and reached out to him for help in starting a food truck business.

“As per the woman’s complaint, Wadke promised to marry her. He also promised to help her in starting a food truck and under the pretext of providing her ticket for the upcoming BMC election, he allegedly raped her at different locations, including a resort in Karjat, a lodge in Mumbai Central and her residence,” said Kishore Shinde, senior inspector of VP Road police station.

The woman realized that she was being exploited by the accused when he began to ignore her after she reminded him of the help he had promised.

“Based on the woman’s complaint, we have registered a rape case against Wadke and arrested him,” Shinde said.

“We are now recording statements of witnesses in the case and also in process of securing CCTV footages from the Karjat resort and the lodge at Mumbai Central where the two had visited in July this year, said another police officer, who added that the accused was made to resign from his party post after the matter came to light.

However MNS leaders HT reached out to said that Wadke had resigned as the vibhag adhyaksha or division chief of the Malabar Hill constituency due to “some personal reasons” on August 6 this year in a letter addressed to party president Raj Thackeray.

(With inputs by Dhaval Kulkarni)