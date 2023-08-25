Pradeep Sharma likely to walk out of jail on Friday

MUMBAI: The special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court on Thursday allowed the release of former police officer Pradeep Sharma, arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiren, on cash bail and granted him time to submit sureties. Sharma is likely to be released on Friday.

Sharma’s lawyer, Subhash Jadhav, on Thursday, approached the special NIA court to initiate the process of his release after the Apex Court granted him bail on Wednesday. He is asked to submit a personal bond of ₹25,000 and sureties in the same amount. Besides, Sharma is asked to inform his latest place of residence and mobile number to the NIA in case of any change.

Meanwhile, Sachin Waze on Thursday pleaded the court to grant him time in the hearing of his bail plea to study the Apex Court order granting bail to Sharma.

Sharma was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran – the owner of the explosive-laden SUV, which was found abandoned near Antilia – the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

In its chargesheet, NIA claimed that the prime accused in the case (police officer Sachin Waze) had paid “a huge amount in cash” to Sharma to get Hiran eliminated.

Waze had allegedly taken Hiran’s SUV, planted 20 loose gelatin sticks in it, and parked the vehicle outside Antilia.

NIA further claimed that Waze, on March 3, 2021, a day before Hiran’s murder, allegedly met Sharma outside the office of his charitable trust, Pradeep Sharma Foundation, in Andheri East, and handed over a Rexine bag containing a large amount of cash (bundles of Indian currency notes of ₹500 denomination), the contract money to get Hiran eliminated.