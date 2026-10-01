Former Thane mayor, husband behind leader’s murder: Shiv Sena (UBT)

THANE: The murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar has triggered a political row, with leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party alleging that former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband, Rajendra Shinde, were behind the killing. The couple is associated with the rival Shiv Sena faction led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut met Pradeep Purnekar’s family in Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday criticised the Mahayuti government over the law-and-order situation and demanded that Meenakshi and Rajendra Shinde be named as accused in the case. This was after Purnekar’s family members also pointed fingers at the Shinde couple, claiming the murder was driven by political rivalry.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Raut questioned whether Thane was “not on the map of the home department” and whether the Thane police needed orders from Nandanvan, the official bungalow of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis holds the home portfolio.

Thackeray, in a post on X, called for the perpetrators to be arrested immediately. “The murder of Pradeep Purnekar is extremely infuriating and abhorrent. It is being proved time and again that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. It is becoming increasingly difficult for ordinary people to live safely. The police will try to do their job, but if political parties themselves create an environment that encourages criminal activities, what can the police department do? I expect the perpetrators of this murder and the forces behind it to be arrested immediately,” he wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Thackeray and Raut later met Purnekar’s family in Thane, before visiting the Kapurbawdi police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thackeray and Raut later met Purnekar’s family in Thane, before visiting the Kapurbawdi police station. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Purnekar’s brother, Jaynath, a former Congress corporator, said his brother had a political rivalry with Meenakshi and Rajendra Shinde. “He was also raising his voice over a proposed cluster development in Thane, and also against the drug mafia. Now, he has lost his life,” he said.

Dismissing the allegations, Meenakshi Shinde said, “Let the police investigate and find out who is guilty. I will answer then. I don’t want to get into petty politics.”

Pradeep Purnekar was a cousin of the late Congress leader Bala Purnekar and had also worked as a Congress block president. The family joined the undivided Shiv Sena after Bala Purnekar’s death in 2017 and remained with the Uddhav Thackeray faction after the party split in 2022.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The murder has further brought attention to the longstanding political rivalry in Thane, the traditional stronghold of the undivided Shiv Sena and the home turf of Eknath Shinde. After the 2022 split, most local corporators sided with Shinde, while some prominent leaders, including former MP Rajan Vichare and Kedar Dighe, remained with Uddhav Thackeray.

The rivalry has previously led to clashes between the two factions. In April 2023, Shiv Sena (UBT) activist Roshani Shinde was allegedly assaulted by Shinde supporters over a social media post.