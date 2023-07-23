4 Bangladeshi women held for staying illegally in India; one minor detained

Mumbai: Four Bangladeshi women were arrested for allegedly staying illegally in India for four years, police officials said on Saturday, adding that a girl, who is also a Bangladeshi national, was detained in the matter. The police added that one Indian man was also arrested for allegedly aiding the Bangladeshi nationals to reside in the country.

The accused have been identified as Luthfa Begam Alam, 46, Masooma Jomarddin, 20, Jorena Akhtar, 23, Aakhi Ayub Ali Akhtar alias Ritika Singh and Raghunath Mandal. According to the police, Aakhi moved to Ajade village in Dombivli six months ago and married Mandal.

“We received a tip-off that three women and one girl, without any legal papers to certify their stay in India, were roaming at the Kalyan railway station. The accused were intercepted at the station,” an officer from Mahatma Phule police station said. “We questioned them, but the women could not speak or understand either Hindi, Marathi, or English.”

Based on suspicion that they were not Indian nationals, the police detained the four women.

Ashok Honmane, senior police inspector, said, “Aakhi and Mandal came to the station to pick them up and were detained. During the questioning, Aakhi admitted to being a Bangladeshi national. She came to India and forged an identity card in the name of Ritika Singh and married Mandal.”

The police seized the fake identity cards of the accused and are on the lookout for the agent who provided the Bangladeshi nationals with the documents.

Aakhi has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 461 (forgery) and 471 (fraudulently using any document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code in addition to the Foreigners Act, 1948, for illegally staying in the country. The other Bangladeshi nationals were also booked for entering India illegally, and Mandal was booked for sheltering illegal nationals.