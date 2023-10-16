Four CR stations to get a swanky 101-cr facelift

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has begun the redevelopment works in four stations – Parel, Byculla, Kanjurmarg, and Vikhroli – at a total cost of ₹101 crore under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, sources said, adding that considering the footfall of these stations, the CR commenced the upgradation work which is expected to be completed in one year.

Sources said that the primary focus would be to widen the station premises and create more space to ease movability. “For instance, at Parel station, the footfall has increased over the years as several multinational companies, corporate offices have shifted here while there are tertiary hospitals as well in the area,” they added.

The CR authorities recently shifted terminating trains on the slow line from Dadar to Parel station, where around 42,000 people use it daily.

The proposed designs will incorporate overall improvements for commuters, a CR official said, adding, “It will have a suitable number of Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), additional lifts and escalators, more drinking water huts, seating facilities and proper lighting and ventilation at station premises. The flooring on platforms will also be of better quality.”

Moreover, the CR plans to install new signs and signages for easier navigation for commuters. “The existing booking office will also be renovated. All these works are being done at Parel at a cost of ₹19.41 crore,” Shivraj Manaspure, chief PRO of CR, said.

Meanwhile, the CR authorities have already begun the redevelopment works at three other stations. At Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg stations, the CR authorities will be spending ₹19.16 crore and ₹27.01 crore respectively, for its redevelopment.

“These two stations in the eastern suburbs see a daily footfall of more than two lakh commuters due to their proximity to commercial hubs and residential societies. The foundation and excavation works have begun here for the construction of a new station building and ticket booking office,” another CR official said.

The newly renovated stations are expected to be accessible for the physically challenged and shall also have improved landscaping with a larger green cover. The cost of the redevelopment of the Byculla station, where similar facilities and amenities will be provided, is pegged at ₹35.52 crore.

