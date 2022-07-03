Four teens arrested for stealing gold ornaments from Kali temple

Mumbai: Four teenagers were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing jewellery worth ₹2 lakh from Kalimata temple at Anand Nagar, Dahisar East.

Police officers said two of the arrested accused are 19 years old and planned the heist along with the other two minors. The accused have been identified as Ajay Sandesh Chalke and Faizan Shaikh, both arrested from Sambhaji Nagar in Dahisar East.

Cops said on Saturday that a resident near the temple had approached them and reported the theft of a gold necklace and gold bangles from the idol. The police then started the probe by scanning footage of more than 10 CCTV cameras in the area and spotted the suspects fleeing the temple at 1am on Saturday.

“We arrested Chalke when he came to Sambhaji Nagar to sell the ornaments to a prospective buyer and traced Shaikh through him,” said Somnath Gharge, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-12.

Gharge said that while the priest and other helpers were asleep inside the temple, the teenagers entered the premises through the back door and fled with the jewellery and a mobile phone.

