Free travel for senior citizens in NMMT buses from Diwali

NAVI MUMBAI

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is set to announce free travel for Senior Citizens in Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses from Diwal . in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to provide free travel for senior citizens in the civic run Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses. The announcement is expected to coincide with Diwali festivities following administrative approval which is expected in the coming week.

The state government has already given the facility in its State Transport (ST) buses and NMMC is planning it on similar lines.

NMMT presently offers 50% concession in fare for senior citizens above the age of 65 years and also to students. Free travel is given to elected representatives, freedom fighters, journalists, civic employees, persons with disabilities and HIV+ persons.

The NMMT operates a total of 567 buses on 74 routes, plying around 1.80 lakh passengers daily. The NMMT operates in the NMMC jurisdiction and also provides services to Mumbai, Borivali, Bandra, Mantralaya, World Trade Center, Andheri, Mulund, Thane, Dombivali, Kalyan, Badalapur, Khargar Kalamboli, Panvel, Ulve Node, Karanjade, Koproli, and Uran. There are plans to soon expand to more areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NMMT has over the years become an important part of travel for the citizens due to its fare structure and new modern buses.

At a recently held senior citizens day programme organized by NMMC at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi, the seniors had asked municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, to provide free travel to the seniors in NMMT. He had assured them that he will consider the demand.

Said Narvekar, “NMMC has been taking several measures to provide quality life to senior citizens. Following the demand made by the senior citizens for free NMMT service for them, we have taken it up at the administrative level.”

He added, “We are studying the percentage of senior citizens in the total passenger traffic. We will also take a call on the senior citizen age to be fixed for the facility.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stated Narvekar, “The policy will be finalized by Monday, following which it will be implemented. We hope to start it by Diwali.”

--

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!