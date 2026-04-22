MUMBAI: The state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued directives to all restaurants, caterers/ hotel owners and fast food establishments that beginning May 1, they need to specify very prominently whether their dishes contain paneer or cheese analog and point out the difference between the two.

Indian cheese or locally known as paneer made from fresh cow milk are on sale in the open market of varanasi (Shutterstock)

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Regulation 2.1.1 of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011 emphasises that paneer is a product made exclusively from milk. In contrast, a dairy analog is made using edible oils, starch, emulsifiers and other ingredients. It may look like paneer but it is not paneer. According to FSSAI standards, it falls under the category of ‘cheese analog’.

“India is a leading country in milk production, and paneer is an important part of the Indian diet,” says a circular issued by FDA Commissioner Sridhar Dube Patil on April 20. “Paneer is not only tasty but also rich in nutritional value, which gives it a special place in the diet. It contains high amounts of protein, calcium, vitamins, and essential minerals. For vegetarians, paneer is considered an excellent source of protein.”

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{{^usCountry}} In his circular, Dube Patil points out that the FDA has observed that some restaurants, caterers, hotels, and fast food vendors extensively use cheese analog in their dishes but customers are not adequately informed about this, leading to complaints of misleading and deception. “According to Section 18(2)(e) of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006, consumers must have information about the ingredients of food products so that they can make informed decisions about what they eat,” the circular says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his circular, Dube Patil points out that the FDA has observed that some restaurants, caterers, hotels, and fast food vendors extensively use cheese analog in their dishes but customers are not adequately informed about this, leading to complaints of misleading and deception. “According to Section 18(2)(e) of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006, consumers must have information about the ingredients of food products so that they can make informed decisions about what they eat,” the circular says. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from eateries, cheese analog is being sold as a packaged product under the name of paneer or cheese or something similar, thereby misleading consumers. Manufacturers/ suppliers of cheese analog holding state licenses are required under Section 23 of the FSSA to ensure that the packaging and labelling are not misleading or deceptive and clearly state the true nature of the food product, the circular points out. “Additionally, as per the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, it is mandatory to clearly mention ‘dairy analog’ or ‘cheese analog’ on the sales invoice and also display the information at the point of sale within the establishment,” it adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from eateries, cheese analog is being sold as a packaged product under the name of paneer or cheese or something similar, thereby misleading consumers. Manufacturers/ suppliers of cheese analog holding state licenses are required under Section 23 of the FSSA to ensure that the packaging and labelling are not misleading or deceptive and clearly state the true nature of the food product, the circular points out. “Additionally, as per the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, it is mandatory to clearly mention ‘dairy analog’ or ‘cheese analog’ on the sales invoice and also display the information at the point of sale within the establishment,” it adds. {{/usCountry}}

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The circular warns consumers to carefully read the label on the packaged product while buying paneer. “Check whether it is mentioned as ‘analog’. While buying loose paneer, confirm with the seller that it is made from pure milk. If in doubt, ask for a bill. In hotels, ensure that paneer and cheese analog have been listed as two separate food items on the menu card, and order the item you prefer accordingly.”

The circular says that analog products are not harmful to health; however, their ingredients and nutritional values differ from paneer; thus, proper awareness is necessary to avoid consumer deception.

If restaurants, caterers, hotels, fast food vendors, cheese analog manufacturers, paneer manufacturers, or suppliers in the state are found violating legal provisions, strict action will be taken against them under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, says the circular.

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