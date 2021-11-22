Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
From today, Western Railway introduces 8 more AC local trains in Mumbai

"Eight new AC services will be introduced for the convenience of commuters in the suburban section of the WR, taking the number of AC services to 20," an official said.
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

From Monday, the Western Railway (WR) will introduce eight more air-conditioned local train services in Mumbai, taking the total number to 20.

According to a PTI report, of these eight new services, four each are in the "Up" and "Down" direction and two of the trains will operate during peak hours.

The official one of the new trains will ply between Virar and Churchgate station, two between Borivali and Churchgate and one between Goregaon and Churchgate.

Meanwhile, in the "Down" direction, one local will operate between Churchgate and Nallasopara, two between Churchgate and Borivali and one between Churchgate and Goregaon, he added.

In the Central Railway (CR) section, a total of 26 AC local train services are operating at present. Of these 26 services, 16 are operating on the Trans-Harbour line between Thane-Vashi-Panvel and the remaining 10 are on the mainline.

According to a November 8 report in Hindustan Times, the Union railways ministry might bring down the fares and introduce more amenities to increase passengers in the AC local trains.

In the near future, the ministry may convert all local trains into air-conditioned compartments.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

