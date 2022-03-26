Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Fuel prices hiked again in Mumbai, petrol at 113.35

Mumbai has the costliest per litre petrol among metro cities followed by Hyderabad wherein a litre of petrol is available at ₹111.80
Diesel was the costliest in Hyderabad among metro cities and was priced at 98.10 for one litre. (Agencies)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 06:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Fuel prices were hiked again on Saturday in Mumbai for the fourth time in the last five days. The rise was necessitated due to the increase in raw material costs, oil marketing companies said. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 84 paise and it now costs 113.35 per litre. Diesel prices too were raised by 85 paise and it now costs 97.55 a litre there.

On Friday, petrol was priced at 112.51 for one litre and diesel was available at 96.70 for one litre. With the increase, Mumbai has the costliest per litre petrol among metro cities followed by Hyderabad wherein a litre of petrol is available at 111.80. Diesel was the costliest in Hyderabad among metro cities and was priced at 98.10 for one litre. The highest surge for petrol in the city was in 2021 in November wherein a litre of petrol was available for 115.85 and diesel was priced at 106.62

Fuel prices surged in Mumbai’s neighbouring Thane as well. A litre of petrol was priced at 113.49 while a litre of diesel was available at 97.68. In Maharashtra Parbhani a litre of petrol crossed 116 and was available at 116.36 while a litre of diesel was priced costliest in Amravati at 99.12 on Saturday. Fuel prices were earlier slashed in November 2021 after the central government had announced a decrease in the excise duty on petrol and diesel. However, the fuel prices have been on a rise since March 22.

Earlier on November 4, 2021 a litre of petrol was available in the city for 109.98 while a litre of diesel was priced at 94.14.

