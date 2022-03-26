Fuel prices hiked again in Mumbai, petrol at 113.35

Mumbai: Fuel prices were hiked again on Saturday in Mumbai for the fourth time in the last five days. The rise was necessitated due to the increase in raw material costs, oil marketing companies said. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 84 paise and it now costs ₹113.35 per litre. Diesel prices too were raised by 85 paise and it now costs ₹97.55 a litre there.

On Friday, petrol was priced at ₹112.51 for one litre and diesel was available at ₹96.70 for one litre. With the increase, Mumbai has the costliest per litre petrol among metro cities followed by Hyderabad wherein a litre of petrol is available at ₹111.80. Diesel was the costliest in Hyderabad among metro cities and was priced at ₹98.10 for one litre. The highest surge for petrol in the city was in 2021 in November wherein a litre of petrol was available for ₹115.85 and diesel was priced at ₹106.62

Fuel prices surged in Mumbai’s neighbouring Thane as well. A litre of petrol was priced at ₹113.49 while a litre of diesel was available at ₹97.68. In Maharashtra Parbhani a litre of petrol crossed ₹116 and was available at ₹116.36 while a litre of diesel was priced costliest in Amravati at ₹99.12 on Saturday. Fuel prices were earlier slashed in November 2021 after the central government had announced a decrease in the excise duty on petrol and diesel. However, the fuel prices have been on a rise since March 22.

Earlier on November 4, 2021 a litre of petrol was available in the city for ₹109.98 while a litre of diesel was priced at ₹94.14.