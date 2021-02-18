Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fuel prices in Mumbai at all-time high: Diesel at 87/litre, petrol at 96.32/litre
Fuel prices in Mumbai at all-time high: Diesel at 87/litre, petrol at 96.32/litre

Transporters have stated that due to the constant increase in diesel prices, small transport businesses are being affected and many are shut
FEB 18, 2021
Representational image. (REUTERS)

Diesel prices in Mumbai crossed the 87 per litre mark on Thursday.

One litre of diesel was available at 87.32, whereas one litre of petrol in the city was priced at 96.32. Both the fuel prices are at an all-time high.

The petrol price had touched 96 per litre in the city on Wednesday whereas one litre of diesel was priced at 86.98.

Transporters have stated that due to the constant increase in diesel prices, small transport businesses are being affected and many are shut. “Many small transport businesses across the country are affected due to the continuous increase in diesel prices. Small transport operators operate on a daily basis and thus the constant fuel increase in a major concern.” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

On Tuesday, one litre of petrol was priced at 95.75 in the city whereas one litre of diesel was available at 86.72. On Monday, one litre of petrol was available at 95.46 and one litre of diesel was priced at 86.34 in the city.

