Fuel prices in Mumbai at all-time high: Diesel at 87/litre, petrol at 96.32/litre

Diesel prices in Mumbai crossed the ₹87 per litre mark on Thursday.

One litre of diesel was available at ₹87.32, whereas one litre of petrol in the city was priced at ₹96.32. Both the fuel prices are at an all-time high.

The petrol price had touched ₹96 per litre in the city on Wednesday whereas one litre of diesel was priced at ₹86.98.

Also Read | Maharashtra deputy CM seeks Centre’s intervention over price rise

Transporters have stated that due to the constant increase in diesel prices, small transport businesses are being affected and many are shut. “Many small transport businesses across the country are affected due to the continuous increase in diesel prices. Small transport operators operate on a daily basis and thus the constant fuel increase in a major concern.” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

On Tuesday, one litre of petrol was priced at ₹95.75 in the city whereas one litre of diesel was available at ₹86.72. On Monday, one litre of petrol was available at ₹95.46 and one litre of diesel was priced at ₹86.34 in the city.