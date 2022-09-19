Fugitive drug supplier KR traced to UK, cops initiate extradition process

Mumbai The Mumbai Police have traced fugitive drug supplier Kailas Rajput alias KR -- one of the biggest drug suppliers to the country -- to the United Kingdom (UK). The police have started a procedure to extradite him from London and are in touch with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which acts as Interpol in the country.

The CBI will co-ordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to initiate extradition proceedings to bring KR to India. “India and UK have an extradition treaty in place since 1993,” said a police officer. “His passport has been seized by UK authorities and he is under house arrest.”

Sources in the police department said that Rajput has played a major role in the supply of synthetic drugs, especially Mephedrone, in the country.

In February, 2018, the Amboli police team, headed by police inspector Daya Nayak, had arrested two people and seized 13.5 kilograms of the party drugs worth ₹2.73 crore, which was valued at ₹25 crore in the international illicit market.

“In interrogations of the two accused, the role of Kailash Rajput had emerged. He was in Dubai after his release on bail, since 2014. Rajput, an international drug supplier against whom a look-out notice has already been issued, is wanted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, the Special Cell of the Delhi police, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in various cases,” said a police officer.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shivdeep Lande, who was heading the Anti-Narcotics Cell, and Joint Commissioner of Police, (Crime), Santosh Rastogi, had started an operation to bring him back to India when he was in Dubai. However, the Covid 19-driven national lockdown dashed their plan.

“He is the supplier of party drugs Ephedrine, Ketamine, Meow Meow (MD); banned drug Fentanyl, which was manufactured in India but only financed by him,” said a police officer. Ephedrine and Ecstasy (MDMA) are used in various parties in the city and the state.

Former NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede had also busted a racket after the arrest of Chinku Pathan from Navi Mumbai. Later, Pathan had revealed the name of Arif Bhujwala who had fled from Dongri when the NCB team went to arrest him. The agency had found a lab where Mephedrone was manufactured by Arif. It then seized ₹2 crore in cash and 12 kilograms of MD from the place.

“In the interrogation Bhujwala had revealed the name of Rajput with the help of whom he had started the business,” said a police officer.

Wankhede had also initiated a process to bring back Rajput, who he had earlier claimed was a big player, but his operation was left halfway.

“The present Mumbai Police Commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar and Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Suhaas Warke, have been keenly following the movements to bring back Rajput,” said a senior police officer from Mumbai Police.