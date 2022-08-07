FYJC admissions: Over 51% students allotted seats in first round didn’t confirm seats

Mumbai Over 51% students who were allotted seats in the first common admission round for first year junior college (FYJC) courses did not confirm their seats.

As many as 71,688 students out of the 1.39 lakh students have not confirmed admissions, said the office of the deputy director of education (DyDE). Meanwhile, students can now make changes to their admission forms to be eligible for the second merit list, scheduled to be announced on August 12.

“Maximum students who were allotted seats in the first preference institute have confirmed admissions whereas very few of those who were allotted seats in second, third and fourth preference institute have accepted admissions. We are hoping to fill up all vacant seats in the upcoming rounds,” said an official from the DyDE office.

“Once again this year, students are confirming admissions online, and many are finding it difficult to understand what documents they need to upload in order to confirm admissions. This could be one of the reasons why seat confirmation is low this year,” said the principal of a south Mumbai college. She added that many students are also aiming at specific bifocal subjects in class 11 and therefore ensuring they don’t confirm admissions unless they are allotted seats in colleges and courses of their own choice.

After displaying a list of vacant seats following round one of admissions, as per the updated schedule for FYJC admissions, students will now get a chance to refill their respective application forms and update their list of 10 preferred colleges, according to the available seat vacancy. Students yet to be allotted a seat can refill their forms until Tuesday, 10pm. Following the processing of the new forms, the second merit list will be displayed on Friday.