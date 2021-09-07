Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Rajesh Tope cites Kerala Covid-19 spike to warn people ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi
mumbai news

Rajesh Tope cites Kerala Covid-19 spike to warn people ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Rajesh Tope ruled out any curbs in the state during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival even as he mentioned Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray would a final call.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Locals gather at market in Maharashtra's Thane to shop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival on Monday. (ANI)

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday cited Kerala as an example to ask the people to follow guidelines issued to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state, especially during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

“During Ganeshotsav celebrations, everyone should follow Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government. The gathering of crowds leads to an increase in the possibility of the spread of infection. This has been seen in other states,” Rajesh Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated across the country on September 10 this year.

The Maharashtra health minister said the number of Covid-19 infections spiked in Kerala in the aftermath of the Onam festival, where thousands of people thronged crowded marketplaces with hardly any regard for physical distancing protocol.

Tope cautioned about around four to five districts in Maharashtra, including Pune, where the number of Covid-19 patients is high.

Earlier in the day, Tope ruled out any curbs in the state during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The minister said that the state government is closely monitoring the situation pertaining to the Covid-19. “The final decision will be taken by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Tope said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus ganesh chaturthi maharashtra rajesh tope
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19 third wave is already here, people must be alert, says Mumbai mayor

Chandiwal commission issues bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh

Bailable warrant issued against Param Bir Singh

Belagavi civic polls: Shiv Sena calls BJP celebration insult to Maratha martyrs
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP