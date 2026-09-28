Ganeshotsav leaves BMC with 2,755 MT of idols, post-immersion waste to recycle

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) transported 2,754.85 metric tonnes (MT) of retrieved idols and other post-immersion material during this year’s Ganesh festival, making 707 vehicle trips between September 16 and 27 as part of its citywide post-immersion clean-up.

iMumbai, India - September 26, 2026: Amruta Fadnavis, actor Ajay Devgn and BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide attend the ‘Sea Shore Shine 2026’ beach-cleaning initiative at Juhu Beach in mumbai, India, on Saturday, September 26, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The largest quantity was moved on September 26, when 510.92 MT of material was transported in 131 trips. Among the civic wards, K/West, covering Andheri and Juhu, recorded the highest quantity at 314.82 MT, followed by S Ward in Bhandup with 253.58 MT and D Ward in Malabar Hill with 249.43 MT.

The retrieval and transportation exercise was undertaken in accordance with directions from the Bombay High Court and recommendations of an expert committee of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The guidelines require material deposited in designated artificial immersion ponds to be retrieved and stored in an environmentally sound manner until it can be regenerated, recycled or reused.

The civic body had issued a citywide standard operating procedure (SOP) covering the retrieval, transportation, documentation and temporary storage of the material. Ward-level teams were deployed to remove the immersed idols, while clean, covered vehicles were used for transportation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} To track the operation, BMC officials maintained vehicle-wise weight records at weighbridges, along with ward-wise data, photographs and daily progress reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To track the operation, BMC officials maintained vehicle-wise weight records at weighbridges, along with ward-wise data, photographs and daily progress reports. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The large-scale retrieval is particularly significant because a substantial quantity of the idols is made of Plaster of Paris (PoP), which does not dissolve in water in the same manner as traditional clay. If retained in artificial immersion ponds or allowed to enter natural water bodies, PoP can affect water quality, reduce the capacity of immersion facilities and eventually accumulate along beaches and other water bodies.

The post-immersion material also presents logistical challenges. Once submerged, idols can become wet and fragile, with parts breaking off or partially disintegrating during retrieval, loading, transportation and unloading. Given the volume generated during the festival, BMC said mechanical assistance was required to carry out the operation efficiently.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The material collected has been transported to a designated temporary storage facility in Mulund, where it is being consolidated pending scientific recycling and reuse. BMC has also invited expressions of interest to identify suitable, environmentally compliant technologies for recycling the material.