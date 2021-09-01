Ghatkopar-Mankhurd flyover: Mumbaiites, oppn slam BMC over work

Mumbaiites, citizens’ groups, and opposition parties on Tuesday slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the construction quality of the Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road, which was inaugurated on August 1. The reactions were a day after a pillion rider, Yusuf Khan, 34, from Govandi, died in an accident on the flyover that connects the Sion-Panvel Highway with the Eastern Express Highway.

While social media was abuzz with criticism from citizens over the flyover’s construction quality, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed BMC for the contractor’s shoddy work.

Sharing the accident video – wherein a two-wheeler was seen skidding in the rain on the flyover – the Twitter handle of Govandi citizens’ group wrote, “Sad state of affairs. The new constructed Mankhurd flyover has become a death trap for motorists. Accidents happening from day one of the opening, in wet patches due to oil oozing out of the Worst Quality of Tar used for the road (sic).”

AAP in a statement, said, “[AAP] expresses shock and horror at the death of a commuter, Yusuf Islam Khan, on the newly inaugurated Ghatkopar Mankhurd flyover due to an accident caused by the poor condition of the road – with faults and unevenness prevailing across the road surface within a month of inauguration.”

AAP alleged that it the accident was due to BMC’s ineptitude by undertaking “inferior quality” infrastructure projects.

BJP leader Bhalachandra Shirsat said on Tuesday, “We had raised this issue right after the inauguration of the bridge a month ago. The finishing work of the flyover is uneven and the tar on the road is melting and the oil is oozing out of it. This is causing two-wheelers to skid. The bridge is designed to ferry heavy vehicles but it is open only for light vehicles. So there is a doubt in anyone’s mind on what is wrong with the structural stability of the bridge. Why are heavy vehicles not allowed on the bridge when it was constructed to carry them?”

The flyover was inaugurated by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on August 1. Following this, on August 4, BJP wrote a letter to mayor Kishori Pednekar and municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, pointing at the poor quality of construction work by the contractor.

A senior civic official from BMC’s bridges department said, “The bridge was briefly closed by the police on Tuesday and reopened. Some milling work will be undertaken on the surface soon. Some riders are not used to riding on a very smooth road surface.”