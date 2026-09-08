MUMBAI: As Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s indefinite hunger strike entered its tenth day on Monday, the state government announced a series of measures aimed at persuading him to call off his agitation and reconsider his proposed move to Mumbai during the Ganesha festival.

Government offers sops but Jarange-Patil says all demands must be met. (ANI Video Grab)

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The government issued four separate orders extending educational, financial and employment benefits to the Maratha community. It also announced that around 5.8 million records identified across the last three years would be made public to facilitate eligible members of the Maratha community to obtain Kunbi certificates.

All educational concessions and facilities available to OBC students will now be available to Maratha students from the 2026-27 academic year. The overseas scholarship policy implemented through SARATHI has been revised so that tuition fees will be paid directly to foreign institutions. The ceiling on the scholarship sum has also been lifted. Students will additionally receive an annual allowance of US$1,500, or £1,100 for those studying in the UK.

Around 1,440 Maratha and Kunbi youths will also receive driving and conductor training to ensure employment.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the government is reviewing steps to make Kunbi records and those identified under the Hyderabad Gazetteer available at the village level. State water resources minister and chairperson of the Maratha Reservation Sub-Committee, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, has instructed divisional commissioners and district collectors across Marathwada to review the implementation of the measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the government is reviewing steps to make Kunbi records and those identified under the Hyderabad Gazetteer available at the village level. State water resources minister and chairperson of the Maratha Reservation Sub-Committee, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, has instructed divisional commissioners and district collectors across Marathwada to review the implementation of the measures. {{/usCountry}}

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“The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district administration has uploaded the records on its website, allowing people to access them through mobile devices. Records will also be displayed at the gram panchayats,” according to a statement issued by Vikhe-Patil.

“I have instructed district administrations to organise camps between September 10 and 17, and improve planning to expedite the processing of certificates. Certificates will be issued only after following genealogical records and legal procedures,” he said.

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Vikhe Patil claimed the government has already acted on most of the demands raised during Jarange-Patil’s previous agitations and was working on solutions to the remaining issues.

Meanwhile, Jarange-Patil has refused to call off his strike, despite two rounds of discussions with a government delegation. He has also stopped drinking water and taking a saline infusion, saying the agitation will be intensified until all his demands are met. He has also refused medical treatment from doctors deputed by the state government.

Jarange-Patil has said he will wait until September 11 before deciding on whether to shift his protest to Mumbai.