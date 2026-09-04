Govt races to avert Ganeshotsav traffic chaos on incomplete Mumbai-Goa highway

MUMBAI: Ahead of the ten-day Ganesh festival, when thousands of migrants from Konkan go back to their native places, the Maharashtra government has stepped up preparations to manage the expected surge in traffic on the Mumbai-Goa highway. It has directed the Public Works Department (PWD), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), police and other agencies to work in close coordination to keep traffic smooth and uncongested.

Mumbai, India – 02 Sept 2026: Devotees carry the Idol Lord Ganesh (Parelcha Raja) from Nikhil Khatu Ganesh Workshop ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, 02 Sept 2026. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

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PWD minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale reviewed the traffic arrangements and the highway project at a meeting in Mahad, Raigad district. Even though the highway remains incomplete nearly 15 years after work began, Bhosale maintained that 90% to 95% was completed. “The Chiplun bypass will be opened for commuters after the monsoon, and we are planning to open the Mangaon bypass by January 2027,” he told reporters.

Launched in 2011, the highway project has missed every single deadline set for its completion, including the latest one of March 2026. Envisaged as a dream corridor that would cut the Mumbai-Goa journey to around six hours, it remains a nightmare of unfinished stretches, construction bottlenecks and pothole-riddled roads. The 84-km Panvel-Indapur stretch is among the worst-affected sections.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhosale directed officials to closely monitor traffic on the Nagothane flyover, particularly to ensure uninterrupted movement of light vehicles during the festival. Officials have been asked to take immediate corrective measures based on ground conditions and submit daily reports on traffic management. The minister also directed them to ensure that the Mangaon and Indapur bypass works were completed within their stipulated deadlines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhosale directed officials to closely monitor traffic on the Nagothane flyover, particularly to ensure uninterrupted movement of light vehicles during the festival. Officials have been asked to take immediate corrective measures based on ground conditions and submit daily reports on traffic management. The minister also directed them to ensure that the Mangaon and Indapur bypass works were completed within their stipulated deadlines. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the Panvel-Indapur stretch has exposed the government’s laxity in time management. Although Ganeshotsav begins on September 14, the NHAI plans to open the tender for repairs only on September 2. The entire tendering process, with its scrutiny of bids, award of the contract, signing of the agreement, submission of performance security and mobilisation of labour, machinery and materials, can only begin after the festival.

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The government is instead doing what it can on other fronts to ease the situation. Officials have been asked to identify and assess alternative routes to ease congestion. Internal roads that could be used as diversion routes are to be repaired and kept motorable before devotees set off for Konkan.

Other plans to ease the discomfort of travellers include temporary facility centres at suitable locations along the highway which will provide drinking water, electricity, medical assistance and mobile toilets. Citing the large number of devotees travelling to Konkan, Bhosale said he would directly approach union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari to pursue a toll waiver on the highway during Ganeshotsav.