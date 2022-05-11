Govt to speed up vaccination to combat possible fourth wave
Mumbai Amid the surge in fresh Covid cases, the state government said that the fourth wave may arrive in the state by the month of June-July.
State health minister Rajesh Tope said that the government will now speed up the vaccination drive to combat the potential next wave. He said if the cases continue to rise, the government might even bring back the mask mandate.
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 223 cases with two deaths. The cases have been rising in the last few weeks leading to concern among the authorities. Maharashtra recorded a positivity rate of 0.87 % as the number of tests conducted was 25,592. Mumbai recorded 122 new cases with zero deaths.
The active cases have now reached 1,403 with Mumbai leading with 844 cases, followed by Pune at 292 and Thane with 153.
According to Tope, vaccination will serve as an effective deterrent to the anticipated fourth wave. “The Covid cases are rising across India and in Maharashtra. It seems in the current circumstances, vaccines will be the best shield against the impending fourth wave,” said Tope.
He further said that efforts will be made to vaccinate those who are hesitant still. “There are people who refuse to take the vaccine or don’t cooperate in this drive. Due to them, the vaccination numbers in the age group 18-60 years is low. We need to convince these people to vaccinate,” he added.
He further said that the state government has instructed the district administration to keep a strict vigil on the situation and improve the vaccination rate.
A total number of 16,57,10,760 doses have been administered in Maharashtra to date of which 7,28,17,625 people have been totally vaccinated with two doses. A total number of 24,71,731 people have taken precautionary doses.
Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic, said that citizens need to take precautions in view of the surge. “Though the situation may be under control, things can spiral out if adequate care is not taken. Citizens need to wear masks if they are going to large gatherings or medical centres. We cannot afford to take this situation lightly,” warned Dr Mandot.
Dr Lancelot Pinto, a pulmonologist and epidemiologist at Hinduja Hospital said it’s time we stopped talking of waves. “There are bound to be periodic surges but what we should focus is if some new variant arrives which causes hospitalization and is the vaccines don’t react to it,” said Dr Pinto. He said we need to vaccinate older people and those having comorbidities.
Bengaluru police given noise level metre to keep check on rising pollution: Official
The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has given at least 108 noise level metres to the police department to measure decibels coming from loudspeakers and other sources used in religious places across Bengaluru, an official said on Tuesday. The statements come even as the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party government gave fresh directions to the police department and other authorities to take action against any institution violating the mandated volume across the city and state.
Two men held for entering Pune airport on forged tickets
PUNE Two men were booked for allegedly entering Lohegaon airport in Pune using a forged ticket, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Gautam Arvind Shinde (21) and Mohammad Aman Desai (21). They started asking the staff present to help them get out by claiming they had missed their flight. However, a check of their ticket's PNR details showed it had been tampered.
Girl injured in celebratory firing in Prayagraj
An eight-year-old girl suffered bullet injuries in an incident of celebratory firing during a barat at Achhola village under the trans-Yamuna Manda police station area, late on Monday night. The girl was rushed to SRN Hospital. The marriage procession arrived at the house of one Gulab Shankar Tiwari on Monday night. One of the bullets hit an eight-year-old girl from the groom's side in the leg. Panic prevailed at the marriage after the incident.
MSRTC’s first electric bus Shivai to run from Pune to Ahmednagar on June 1
PUNE The electric buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will soon start running across the state. The state transport body's first e-bus will ferry from Pune to Ahmednagar on June 1, which is also their foundation day. Named Shivai, these electric buses will be launched in a phase-wise manner. In the first phase, 150 e-buses will be added to the MSRTC fleet by June-July.
Detailed terms for home delivery of liquor only after Delhi cabinet’s nod
People in Delhi may soon be able to order liquor at home like they order food online, once the recommendations of a ministerial group are accepted. Such a system will also check bootlegging and interstate smuggling of liquor. After the cabinet approves the proposals, the excise department will draft rules to implement the home delivery system that ensures keeping with the provisions of Delhi Excise Act, such as not delivering of liquor to underage individuals.
