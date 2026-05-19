Grade-IV BMC staff protest census duty; cite literacy, workload issues

Mumbai: Sweepers, hospital workers and office attendants employed with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have protested against being assigned census duties, with their union claiming that semi-literate Grade-IV staff are being overburdened despite lacking the technical skills required for the exercise.

iiMumbai, India - May 16, 2026: In areas such as Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar ward, teachers appointed for the census duty are doing recce of their assigned locations on day 1 of census in city along with Asha workers in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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The Municipal Mazdoor Union (MMU), which represents over 55,000 Grade-IV civic employees, has demanded that the BMC recruit educated unemployed youth instead of assigning sanitation and support staff to census work.

“These (Grade-IV) employees are not even clerks and most are semi-literate, and many do not even have android mobile phones. Besides, these workers are on duty from 6:30 am until the afternoon and are then forced to do double duty in the scorching afternoon sun afterward, which is unfair,” said MMU president Ashok Jadhav.

According to the union, workers are struggling with both the digital process and the lengthy questionnaire. “There are almost 34 questions to ask, which sound downright silly, such as whether the wall is made of bricks or mud, if their family eats together, or whether they use piped gas or a cylinder. Half the time people do not have the time to answer these queries and give up exasperated mid-way.” says Jadhav.

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{{^usCountry}} A civic sweeper from Dharavi who was assigned census duty said he found the process confusing despite receiving training. “I studied only till Class 9 and failed in 10th. I simply do not understand this work or how to fill out the details, even after attending three days of training. I can barely manage to check WhatsApp and Facebook on my phone, let alone grasp the nitty-gritties of downloading apps or filling in details.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A civic sweeper from Dharavi who was assigned census duty said he found the process confusing despite receiving training. “I studied only till Class 9 and failed in 10th. I simply do not understand this work or how to fill out the details, even after attending three days of training. I can barely manage to check WhatsApp and Facebook on my phone, let alone grasp the nitty-gritties of downloading apps or filling in details.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He added: “Yes, I do have an android phone but that is because these days even our salary slips come on the phone and so I was forced to buy one. Besides, half the time, I do not even understand the purpose of these questions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added: “Yes, I do have an android phone but that is because these days even our salary slips come on the phone and so I was forced to buy one. Besides, half the time, I do not even understand the purpose of these questions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further claimed that employees are being asked to travel for census assignments after completing their regular work shifts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further claimed that employees are being asked to travel for census assignments after completing their regular work shifts. {{/usCountry}}

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“After completing my task, I kept getting calls asking me to report for census duty five kms away from my work place. I was even told to take a cab right away. Will they even pay for the taxi?”

The union has also pointed to a severe manpower shortage within the civic body, claiming that over 75,000 posts remain vacant.

A civic official, however, defended the deployment process, saying employees assigned census work cannot legally refuse duty under the Census Act, 1948.

The official said, “Yes, we are short of staff on this. But, surely, if someone can use Whatsapp or Facebook on their phone, then that person can definitely carry out this work.”

However, the official also acknowledged that the burden often falls disproportionately on BMC staff. “Even though this is a Central government exercise, often the officials from the Central government or even the state government refuse to take up this work and the load falls on the BMC employees, which is why such semi-literate people get enlisted for such tasks,” the official said.

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