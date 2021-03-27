Green energy option for power consumers in Maharashtra

Power consumers in the state can now opt for 100% renewable energy by paying an additional 66 paise per unit for green power tariff, an order issued by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) states.

A senior power official said that the order is applicable for all utilities supplying power and all consumers in the state. This includes the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Tata Power, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking.

“Consumers now have a choice to opt for complete green energy. The additional cost borne by the specific set of consumers will not be borne by others too,” the official said, on condition of anonymity. The state aims to create awareness among consumers on the use of renewable sources of energy and also promote it.

For meeting the power requirement of such consumers, the utility will have to enter into a separate contract with power generation firms.