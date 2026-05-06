...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Green nod to divert 237 ha of forest land for Vadhavan highway project

Vadhavan Port is being developed by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and the Maharashtra Maritime Board in Palghar district

Published on: May 06, 2026 05:32 am IST
By Yogesh Naik
Advertisement

MUMBAI: Environment authorities have cleared the diversion of 237 hectares of forest land for a highway connecting the under-construction Vadhavan port to National Highway 48 (NH 48), in a move that will shrink green cover in the area and axe almost 30,000 trees.

Mumbai, India - September 17, 2019 : Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary (TWLS) notified by the Centre as the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ). (Photo Courtesy : TWLS) (Hindustan Times)

The decision was taken in a meeting of the regional empowered committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change in Nagpur.

Vadhavan Port is being developed by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and the Maharashtra Maritime Board in Palghar district. A flagship project of the BJP-led government, it will be India’s first offshore port and designed to handle ultra-large container vessels.

But the environmental costs are substantial. Minutes of the meeting held in March reveal that a proposal for an eight-lane highway to connect the port to NH 48 was submitted by the JNPA on February 24. The port will also link to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (NE4), providing seamless port connectivity to various parts of the country.

The state has proposed compensatory afforestation on 475 hectares of degraded forest land identified in 19 patches within Dhule division.

The highway will pass through Dahanu and Palghar talukas. In Palghar, villages such as Aakegavhan, Aakoli, Chinchare, Ravte, Gargaon, Sumdi, Shigaon, Khutad, Rani Shigaon, Nanivali and Ambede will be affected. The survey shows that 573 houses and other structures will be razed. The state has set aside 197.07 crore as compensation.

In Dahanu taluka, villages such as Vangaon, Ghol, Kolhan, Tawar, Dhamante, Kolavali, Varor, Chinchni, Bawde and Tanashi will be affected. Land belonging to 5,214 persons measuring 244.18 hectares will be acquired for the highway. A total 38 homes and other structures will be razed. Project affected persons (PAPs) will be paid around 37.93 crore as compensation.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a Letter of Award for the construction of the first part, a four-lane expressway, to J Kumar Infraprojects Limited and Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd, for 2,360 crore. The four-lane corridor will be expandable to eight lanes in future.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Green nod to divert 237 ha of forest land for Vadhavan highway project
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.