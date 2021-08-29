GRP in Mumbai to rehabilitate gang-rape survivor

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Vasai and Mumbai Central have come forward to counsel and rehabilitate a 17-year-old girl who was gang-raped, allegedly by three water tanker drivers, after she was abandoned by her stepmother at Dadar railway station in July.

The survivor has been undergoing treatment in Sir JJ Hospital, where she is being periodically counselled by experts from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and Dongri shelter home, said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Pradeep Chavan of GRP (Western Railway).

“We will rehabilitate the survivor and after she is discharged from the hospital, we will admit her for some vocational courses so that she could get independent,” said Chavan, adding that the entire expenses for her rehabilitation will be borne by GRP.

The survivor was found in a distressed state near Dadar railhead on August 7.

“She was unable to speak to us owing to the trauma but a medical test confirmed that she was brutally sexually assaulted,” said Chavan.

Psychiatrists from TISS then counselled her, following she managed to recollect the name of one of the accused as Ajay. She also she had been sexually assaulted between mid-July and August.

The suspect scouted for 40 people named Ajay and finally zeroed in on the accused truck driver from Naigaon, who confessed to the crime said Chavan.

“The accused, Ajay Jaiswal, was traced to Naigaon. Through him, we traced two water tanker drivers, Akram Chaudhary and Munna Yadav, and arrested them under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (d) (gang-rape) of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences), 2012. The railway court sent them to police custody. To make it a watertight case, we will plead for a special public prosecutor who will bring justice to the teen, said Chavan.

The girl’s father had died last year, while her mother had died when she was younger. Her father had remarried, but her stepmother used to harass her. After her father died, she was abandoned.