MUMBAI: The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) with the help of Ulhasnagar police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping the 5-year-old son of pavement dwellers and reunited the rescued child with his parents. GRP rescue kidnapped 5-year-old son of pavement dwellers, reunite him with family

Police officers said the accused, identified as Karan Kanojia, had planned to take the child to his native place in Uttar Pradesh, as he wanted a boy child. They said Kanojia, a labourer, was married but did not have any children.

The officers said he had come to Mumbai a few weeks ago in search of work and lived on the pavement near Goregaon railway station, a little distance away from the place occupied by the child’s family.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the child’s mother woke up to find him missing. On looking around, she noticed that Kanojia was also not to be found. She then approached the police, suspecting that the UP resident must have fled with her child.

The police started investigation and found out where Kanojia worked. They got his mobile number and found that his mobile tower location was Shahad near Kalyan.

On Wednesday evening, the police asked Kanojia’s employer to call him and tell him to come to a designated place in Kalyan to collect his remaining wages and asked the Ulhasnagar police to lay a trap and arrest the accused. He was arrested as planned and the child was safely handed over to his parents.

“We have arrested Kanojia and rescued the child. On questioning, the accused told us that he had formed an attachment with the child and was about to take him to Lucknow to raise him as his own,” said a police officer.