GRP HQ in Ghatkopar to house vaccination centre for citizens

Amid the rise in cases, the Government Railway Police (GRP) have decided to offer their premises at Ghatkopar headquarters for a vaccination centre for citizens.

Quaiser Khalid, commissioner of GRP, said, “The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had given their approval for the vaccination centre which will be open to the citizens of Mumbai. We have got the approval and it will be opened in two days. There will be two doctors and four nurses at the centre.”

With more than 250 officers from Mumbai police succumbing to the virus, the police want to play an important role in combatting it. The GRP officers said they have been taking all measures to ensure the commuters wear masks and practice social distancing. The GRP has a strength of 3700 personnel which has remained stagnant since 1982. The commissioner said GRP staff have been deployed at stations to ensure commuters’ safety.

The Director General of police (DGP) had issued a notice stating that only A and B category staff would have to be present on duty and staff that work on office premises could work from home, but be available on mobile phones.