The GSB Seva Mandal will celebrate the 72nd year of its Maha Ganapati festival with five-day Ganeshotsav celebrations from September 14 to 18, backed by an insurance cover of ₹703.27 crore, organisers said.

According to the organisers, the insurance cover is aimed at ensuring the safety and security of devotees as well as the Mandal’s assets during the festival.

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According to the organisers, the insurance cover is aimed at ensuring the safety and security of devotees as well as the Mandal’s assets during the festival.

The deity will be unveiled on September 12. Convenor of GSB Seva Mandal Bhujang Pai said that the idol is decorated with more than 66 kg of gold ornaments, over 335 kg of silver and other precious gemstones. The ornaments are generally donated by devotees and sevadars.

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Organisers said the Maha Ganapati idol is eco-friendly and that the Mandal, which is focusing on sustainability this year, has discontinued traditional printed receipts and shifted to a digital system to reduce paper consumption and promote an environmentally conscious celebration.

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{{^usCountry}} The GSB Seva Mandal is known for conducting the festival through traditional Vedic rituals. Organisers said more than one lakh pujas and sevas are offered to the Maha Ganapati on average during the festival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The GSB Seva Mandal is known for conducting the festival through traditional Vedic rituals. Organisers said more than one lakh pujas and sevas are offered to the Maha Ganapati on average during the festival. {{/usCountry}}

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A major attraction of the festival is the Mandal’s Annadaan Seva. More than 40,000 devotees are served prasad bhojan every day, with more than two lakh people expected to benefit from the five-day service.

GSB Seva Mandal spokesperson RG Bhat said information regarding the celebrations would be made available through the Mandal’s spokespersons and coordinators.